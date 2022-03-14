QPR secured a massive win away to Luton Town at the weekend.

Mark Warburton’s side have struggled for consistency in recent months, but their 2-1 win over fellow play-off contenders Luton Town comes as a huge boost to their chances of earning a top-six finish.

QPR’s victory puts them back up into 4th and two points ahead of the Hatters, who now sit just outside the play-off spots in 7th.

Andre Gray levelled the scores from the spot after Cameron Jerome put Nathan Jones’ men 1-0 up before QPR star Rob Dickie scored the winner in the 83rd minute.

Dickie’s late goal earned him the plaudits, but it wasn’t just his goal that saw him named in the Championship’s Team of the Week…

The stats behind Dickie’s standout display…

As ever, the 26-year-old was a dominant figure in the air, dealing with Luton Town star Elijah Adebayo well throughout. Dickie won six aerial duels, a total bettered by no one and only equalled by Adebayo and fellow R’s defender Jimmy Dunne.

Dickie managed a tackle success rate of 83% too, completing five tackles of the six he attempted throughout the game.

QPR were limited to only five shots compared to Luton Town’s 13, and Dickie only had one. However, his sole effort on goal proved to be decisive as Warburton’s men secured all three points.

Now, having picked up a much-needed win, QPR will be hoping that they can start to get a run going with a victory over fellow promotion hopefuls Nottingham Forest.

The game, taking place at the City Ground, kicks off at 19:45 on Wednesday night.