Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says Corey Blackett-Taylor is available for selection now, whilst Stephen Henderson could return to training this week.

Charlton Athletic have been without the pair over recent times.

Blackett-Taylor hasn’t featured since the game against AFC Wimbledon on 5th February, whilst Henderson has been out with a calf injury since the clash against Wigan Athletic on 12th February.

They are both closing in on their respective returns to the squad as the Addicks prepare to face Gillingham tomorrow night.

Jackson has provided this injury update, as per a report by London News Online:

“Corey Blackett-Taylor is available. He trained a couple of times at the back end of last week but we didn’t want to take the risk at the weekend. He probably comes back to being available now.”

Regarding Henderson, he said:

“It’s a muscle injury that he has been nursing but he is not far off being fit. Hopefully he can be re-integrated into training this week.”

Jackson also said defender Akin Famewo missed the game against Accrington Stanley over the weekend through illness but could be back tomorrow night against the Gills.

Charlton boost on the injury front

Getting Blackett-Taylor back will be a big boost going into the final 10 games of the season. The Addicks need to start picking up some results to avoid getting dragged into any unnecessary trouble.

The winger made the move to The Valley last summer on a free transfer after parting company with Tranmere Rovers at the end of the last campaign and has since played 25 times this term.

Henderson provides useful competition and back-up between the sticks and has been replaced by youngster Nathan Harvey on the bench over recent weeks.

Charlton go into their game against Gillingham on the back of seven games without a win but do have players like Jayden Stockley and Conor Washington back fit which helps their cause.