Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis says he would be open to staying at Nottingham Forest beyond this season.

Davis, 24, joined Nottingham Forest on loan from Aston Villa in January. Since, the Englishman has scored four in 10 Championship outings for the Reds, including two in the 4-0 win over Reading over the weekend.

After the game, Davis was asked about what the future might hold for him.

He spoke openly, and when asked whether or not he’d be open to staying beyond this season, he told Nottinghamshire Live:

“Yeah, of course. This is the best I’ve played and the most I’ve enjoyed my football in my whole entire life, so it’s just great to be here.

“Obviously the manager is a big part of it, but the dressing room has also got the right balance of older and young players – like Cookie (Steve Cook), and then young players like myself, Djed (Spence) and Brennan (Johnson).

“It’s just a great mixture. And then the manager lets us express ourselves and be ourselves. We have a bit of banter about that, about loving it here.”

Summer signing in the offing?

Whether or not Davis is keen on another loan spell at the City Ground or a permanent transfer, remains to be seen.

One things is certain though and that is that Cooper has uncovered a gem in the Aston Villa man – he really struggled to get a look-in at Villa, managing just one league goals across the past two seasons after mostly being used as a late substitute.

But in an attacking Forest side, and with some like-minded players around him, Davis is flourishing and enjoying his football.

His two goals against Reading ended a run of seven games without one and Cooper will be praying that the brace gives Davis some confidence ahead of the all-important end to the season.

Up next for Forest is a home game v QPR on Wednesday evening.