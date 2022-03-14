Bradford City boss Mark Hughes says they might get a couple of players back in full training this week.

Bradford City’s new manager picked up his first win at helm after beating table toppers Forest Green Rovers over the weekend 2-0 thanks to goals from Callum Cooke and Andy Cook.

The Bantams welcomed Jamie Walker and Dion Pereira back to the action against Rob Edwards’ side after their recoveries from their respective injuries.

They now hope they can get a couple more returning as they prepare to face Hartlepool United away tomorrow night.

Hughes has said, as per a report by the Telegraph and Argus:

“We might get a couple back in full training this week but I’m not sure. But I think everybody is trying to get back and show what they can do. There’s a real desire to be part of what’s hopefully happening here.”

Bradford injury latest

Defender Liam Ridehalgh has been out since 8th February and has missed the past five games. The club are following concussion protocols with him but he is believed to be close to being back.

Striker Lee Angol remains sidelined but is expected to be back before the end of the season.

Bradford will be pleased to have picked up their first win under Hughes and will be eager to end this campaign strongly as they keep one eye on the next one.

Derek Adams’ spell didn’t work out and another year in League Two looms next term. However, they have a manager with a lot of pedigree now and they will fancy their chances of success in a full season under his guidance.

The Bantams are currently sat in 15th place with 10 games left. Their opponents tomorrow Hartlepool are five points ahead in the table.