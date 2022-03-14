Blackburn Rovers youngster Ashley Phillips has been linked with all of Chelsea, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur in recent weeks.

Phillips, 16, is a product of the Blackburn Rovers academy. The Sun first reported that both Chelsea and United were keen on the England youth international back in February, with Everton and Tottenham being mentioned too.

The centre-back awaits his Blackburn Rovers debut.

So what’s the latest on Phillips’ future?

Soon after Premier League interest in Phillips was reported, an exclusive report from The Express revealed that Tottenham had two bids for Phillips rejected in the January transfer window, but that the club were set to return with a bigger offer in the summer.

Spurs were said to have bids rising to £5million rejected.

But a contrasting report from Football Insider suggested that Manchester United were leading the race to sign Phillips this summer.

Meanwhile, Chelsea’s recent sanctions has barred them from signing any new players for the foreseeable future, effectively ruling them out of the race to sign Phillips whilst handing both United and Spurs a boost in this particular transfer chase.

And speaking on Phillips’ situation, Blackburn Rovers boss Tony Mowbray said (via Manchester World) earlier in the year:

“Ash is just a phenomenal young boy; if you were to create a defender in the mould of how you would want one, this kid has got every attribute.

“But he is still just a young boy. He needs time, which is why he’s training with the first-team so that he gets confident and used to the level of intensity.