Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore says they have no fresh injury concerns ahead of tomorrow night.

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action at home to Accrington Stanley.

The Owls go into the game in confident mood after battering Cambridge United 6-0 over the weekend thanks to goals from Saido Berahino (x3), George Byer, Barry Bannan and an own goal by Lloyd Jones.

They are currently 7th in the League One table and are a point outside the play-offs.

Speaking after the game against the U’s on Saturday, Moore provided this positive injury update, as per a report by the Sheffield Star:

“Everybody has come off OK, they in there now recovering and we will look towards the game on Tuesday. It will probably be more or less the same group of players that we’ll turn around.”

Sheffield Wednesday injury latest

Defender Chey Dunkley is thought to be closing in on a return to the action and played 65 minutes for the development squad against Fleetwood Town last week.

Key first-team trio Josh Windass, Nathaniel Mendez-Laing and Olamide Shodipo are all fighting back from injury and have returned to training.

Sheffield Wednesday are on a roll at the moment as they look to secure an immediate promotion back to the Championship this season.

It has been a tough campaign for the Owls but Moore has done an impressive job under difficult circumstances.

The Yorkshire outfit have been enjoying themselves at Hillsborough recently and have only lost twice on home soil in their past 14 outings, one of which was against table toppers Rotherham United.

They face an Accrington side tomorrow who are fresh off the back of a 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic and are comfortably sat in mid-table under John Coleman.