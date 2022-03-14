Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has said Tom Anderson will see a specialist after suffering a fresh setback in his return to fitness.

The Doncaster Rovers captain has been sidelined through injury since December.

Anderson recently made a return to training though and it had been hoped that he could feature against Gillingham last weekend, but it has now emerged that he reacted badly to a practice game, meaning he is now back on the sidelines.

Following the blow, Doncaster Rovers boss McSheffrey has now moved to provide an update on Anderson’s situation.

As quoted by the Doncaster Free Press, McSheffrey confirmed that the 28-year-old centre-back will now see a specialist to find out more about the injury, adding that he can’t put a time scale on the injury just yet.