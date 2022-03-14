Doncaster Rovers skipper Tom Anderson set for specialist visit after training injury setback
Doncaster Rovers boss Gary McSheffrey has said Tom Anderson will see a specialist after suffering a fresh setback in his return to fitness.
The Doncaster Rovers captain has been sidelined through injury since December.
Anderson recently made a return to training though and it had been hoped that he could feature against Gillingham last weekend, but it has now emerged that he reacted badly to a practice game, meaning he is now back on the sidelines.
Following the blow, Doncaster Rovers boss McSheffrey has now moved to provide an update on Anderson’s situation.
As quoted by the Doncaster Free Press, McSheffrey confirmed that the 28-year-old centre-back will now see a specialist to find out more about the injury, adding that he can’t put a time scale on the injury just yet.
“Tom’s had a scan and he’s torn a few fibres in that plantar fascia again,” McSheffrey confirmed.
“He’ll be seeing the specialist that he’s seen.
“We’ll probably know more on Monday when there’s an appointment booked in to see him in terms of how we deal with it going forward. It’s not as bad as when he did it 12 weeks ago, obviously, because that was a rupture but this is a little bit more painful because I think it’s torn some scar tissue in the healing process.
“I can’t put a time span on it yet.”
Rovers’ centre-back options
A return for Anderson would have been a huge boost for McSheffrey and co as they stare down the barrel at relegation to League Two.
Doncaster Rovers operated with a back-three of Luke Knoyle, Joseph Olowu and Ro-Shaun Williams in their defeat against Gillingham at the weekend, with winter signing Ollie Younger also sidelined.
It will be hoped that no more defensive injuries crop up in the run-in given that there were no natural defenders on the bench at the weekend.
Fingers will be crossed that Anderson’s setback isn’t anything too serious as they bid to get him back amongst the team before the season ends in eight games time. It is added that fellow centre-back Younger is also aiming to be back at the weekend following his absence against the Gills.