Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has provided a positive update on the availability of three first-team players, in an interview with The Northern Echo.

Middlesbrough played out a hard fought 0-0 draw with fellow play-off chasers Millwall on Saturday, but they had to do it without three first-team players in their squad.

Andraz Sporar, Anfernee Dijksteel, and James Lea Siliki all missed the trip to The Den through illness, but Boro are hopeful the trio will be fit to feature in their next game.

The Teessiders travel to Birmingham on Tuesday night where they will be looking to get their first away win of 2022.

“They’re all illness issues,” confirmed Wilder.

“Anfernee was the first one to go down, so hopefully he’ll be available for Tuesday night. And then hopefully the other two boys will be available for Tuesday too.”

This is a huge boost for Middlesbrough. They will need their best players available if they are to mount a promotion charge and both Dijksteel and Sporar will be key in the attempts to achieve that.

The duo could come back into the starting eleven with immediate effect. Dijksteel would likely come in to replace Lee Peltier at the back, with Aaron Connolly or Folarin Balogun making way for the Slovenian forward.

Siliki will provide back-up to a midfield which is looking increasingly tired week on week. With Siliki, Riley McGree and Martin Payero all out in recent weeks, it has given Wilder no option to rotate if needed, and so the Cameroonian’s return offers that solution.

Payero and McGree are both expected to miss out as they continue their recovery from injury. Both Darnell Fisher and Sammy Ameobi are out for the season and won’t feature against the Blues tomorrow night either.