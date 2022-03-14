Nottingham Forest midfielder Ryan Yates has put pen to paper on a new contract at the City Ground.

Previously a player who divided opinion among Nottingham Forest supporters, Yates has become a standout player for Steve Cooper this season.

The midfielder has played 37 times for the club across all competitions this season, netting a career-best seven goals so far and chipping in with another two assists.

Now, much to the delight of supporters, it has been confirmed that Yates has signed a new contract at the City Ground.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, the 24-year-old, whose deal was initially running out at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, has signed a new contract that will keep him on board until the summer of 2025.

A much-deserved deal

The fresh deal comes as a reward for his strong displays on the pitch, cementing as a regular starter in the middle of the park. Although mainly operating as a defensive midfielder, Yates has dropped into Cooper’s back three to fill in as a centre-back too.

Yates, a graduate of Nottingham Forest’s academy, has donned the captain’s armband on a couple of occasions too, with his leadership abilities helping him become a key cog in Cooper’s well-oiled machine.

Now, with his long-term future secured, the midfielder will be determined to continue his development under Cooper’s management as Forest fight for promotion to the Premier League.

As it stands, Nottingham Forest sit in 9th place in the Championship table, two points away from the play-off spots.