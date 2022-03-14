Swindon Town boss Ben Garner says it wasn’t hard to convince Mandela Egbo to sign for them.

Swindon Town have had the defender in on trial since January and decided to hand him a contract last week.

Egbo, 24, made his debut for the Robins over the weekend in their 1-0 win over Oldham Athletic at the County Ground.

They scored a late goal through defender Dion Conroy to pick up all three points against their former manager John Sheridan.

Garner discussed how the move for Egbo came about after the match, as per the club’s official website:

“He’s been training with us since January, so he knows how I play because he was in my teams as a kid and he knows how we work, how we train.”

He added:

“It wasn’t hard to convince him (to sign). Once he came in and trained for us for a week or two, he wanted to sign then, it was just because of the squad size here and players in that position we just weren’t able to do anything with what we had in place.

“Now that we have got a sort of potential slot for him we’ve done it straight away, no hesitation on his part. I think a good move all around for everyone.”

New face in at Swindon

Egbo provides useful competition to Swindon’s squad between now and the end of the season as they look to gain promotion back to League One.

The former England youth international was in the academy at Crystal Palace before moving over to Germany in 2015 to join Borussia Monchengladbach. He spent four years with the Bundesliga side and was a regular for their B team before playing once for their first-team.

He then left in 2019 and had a year with second tier outfit SV Darmstadt before going over to America for a stint with New York Red Bulls.

Egbo is now back in England after his travels and will be hoping to make another appearance tomorrow for the Robins when they take on Sutton United tomorrow night.

Garner’s men are currently 6th in the league table and are a point inside the top seven with 10 games left of the season to play.