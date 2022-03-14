Middlesbrough manager Chris Wilder has outlined his side’s need for a left sided central defender, in his post match comments after the 0-0 draw with Millwall.

Middlesbrough currently have a lot of options at centre-back, with Dael Fry, Paddy McNair and Anfernee Dijksteel the go-to trio at present. Yet in reserve they have the likes of Sol Bamba, Grant Hall, and Lee Peltier.

Their six options however, are all right-footed players and Boro boss Chris Wilder has expressed his need for a left-footed centre-back in the summer transfer window.

He revealed that the Teessiders had looked into the possibility of signing one in the winter window, but nothing came to fruition. This is now something they will revisit in the coming months.

“In an ideal world, I’d like the balance of a left-footer on the left of a three,” said Wilder.

“We tried to do that in January, and obviously didn’t really have anybody in the building to play that way.

“It’s an area that we’ll get right in the summer, and have that balance.”

Paddy McNair has been the picked to play on the left side of the back three under Wilder and he has done a good job in that position when asked to play there.

“Paddy’s a team player. Wherever he plays, he’ll give his best, and to be fair, he’s not been too bad for the time I’ve been here,” said Wilder.

So what is the solution short-term?

With Marc Bola now back from injury and back in contention it could present Wilder with a solution to his problems, as Bola played as a left sided centre-back under previous boss Neil Warnock on occasion.

But perhaps the better solution would be to play Neil Taylor as a left-sided centre-back with Bola at left wing-back.

Taylor lacks the pace of which to get up and down regularly throughout the 90 minutes and this could be an option for Wilder to explore between now and the end of the season.

Of course, McNair has done very well there already and could continue in that position until they find a more natural left sided centre-back.