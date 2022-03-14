Bristol City attacker Antoine Semenyo has been linked with a number of teams on recent weeks.

Semenyo, 22, has been in fine form for Bristol City this season. He’s scored six goals and assisted eight in his 23 Championship outings, making a target of a number of clubs.

Nottingham Forest and Watford were linked with last-minute moves back in January, with both Celtic and West Ham having been closely linked of late, whilst Red Bull Salzburg have also been mentioned.

So what’s the latest on Semenyo’s future?

The race for Semenyo seems to be narrowing down to Celtic and West Ham, with Celtic arguably being the side mentioned more alongside the Bristol City man’s name.

But Celtic may yet be priced out of a move. Earlier in the month, journalist Pete O’Rourke suggested that the Scottish club might be priced out of a move for Semenyo in the summer.

He told GiveMeSport:

“I’m sure Celtic will continue to keep tabs on him. But, if it comes down to pricing, I think Celtic will be priced out of it.”

Speaking shortly before that, Semenyo himself had his say on his future. He told Sky Sports that he’s in no rush to finalise a move away from Ashton Gate, with his contract at the club set to expire in 2023 – the Robins though have the option of an extra year.

Semenyo told Sky Sports late last month:

“I’m not in any kind of a rush. I just want to keep working on my game so that if I do ever get to the top then hopefully there’ll be no problems.”

For Semenyo then, what the upcoming summer might hold for him is anyone’s guess. He has no shortage of suitors and if he can finish this season strongly then he’ll no doubt have more suitors in the pre-season.

He’s a fine player who has really come into for under Nigel Pearson this season, who deserves credit for the work he’s done helping bring the likes of Semenyo and Alex Scott through this season.