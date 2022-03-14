Colchester United boss Wayne Brown has admitted the club will do “very well” to keep midfielder Noah Chilvers if he continues to perform as he did in the victory over Scunthorpe United.

The U’s 3-1 win over Scunthorpe United means they have won back-to-back League Two games for the first time this season.

A brace from Chilvers and a second-half goal from Owura Edwards secured all three points for Colchester United after going 1-0 down in the 11th minute. It makes it four unbeaten for Brown’s side, and goalscorer Chilvers attracted plenty of praise for his display against the Iron.

Following the game, Colchester United boss Brown admitted that if the 21-year-old midfielder maintains his current form, the club will do “very well” to fend off interest and keep him on board.

As quoted by BBC Sport, the U’s manager said that his ability to play anywhere in midfield stood out, topping off a good day at the office with his goals.

“We all know what quality Noah’s got,” Brown said.

“He’s shown it for a long time now.

“If he plays like that then we’ll do very well to keep him.

“We asked him to play as an eight, then we asked him to play as a 10, then we put him out on the left, but wherever he played on the pitch he’s done a great job for the team. Getting two goals as well just tops it off.”

Maintaining momentum

Now four undefeated, Colchester United have made big strides in their bid to stay in League Two, building an eight-point gap to the bottom two while those around them struggle to pick up wins.

Brown and co will be determined to keep the run going but they face a tough test next, travelling down to the Memorial Stadium to face Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers.

The Gas are pushing for the play-offs and sit in 8th place having picked up back-to-back wins of their own.