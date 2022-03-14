Scunthorpe United boss Keith Hill says goalkeeper Tom Collins dropped out of the squad over the weekend due to stiffness in his neck.

Scunthorpe United had to make a late change to their bench before their 3-1 loss to Colchester United on Saturday.

Collins, 19, dropped out in the warm-up and was replaced by Harry Lewis.

It is yet to be known at this stage whether he will be back available for tomorrow night’s clash against Barrow at the Sands Venue Stadium.

Scunthorpe fighting for their lives

Scunthorpe are staring down the barrel of a first ever relegation to non-league and are currently rock bottom of the Football League.

They are sat in 24th place in League Two and are 10 points from safety with 10 games left to play of the season.

Collins has been used as their number two in this campaign behind Rory Watson and has made one senior appearance in the Papa John’s Trophy earlier on in the season.

He has risen up through the academy of the Iron after joining the club at the age of 11 back in 2013. He has since been a regular at various youth levels for the North Lincolnshire outfit and turned professional in 2020.

Hill’s side have a big game against fellow strugglers Barrow to focus on tomorrow and go into the match having only won four times in the league all season.

It will take something special for Scunthorpe to avoid the drop now and their task is getting harder with teams around them starting to pick up results.