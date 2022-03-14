Lincoln City boss Michael Appleton says they will appeal Brooke Norton-Cuffy’s red card against AFC Wimbledon.

Lincoln City were reduced to 10 men in their 2-0 away win against the Dons over the weekend after the Arsenal loan man saw red.

The Imps are hoping it gets overturned though as they prepare to face Rotherham United away tomorrow night.

Appleton says they will be appealing to the Football League, as per BBC Radio Lincolnshire (see tweet below):

The @LincolnCity_FC manager Michael Appleton says the club WILL appeal on loan @Arsenal defender @brookenc2 red card from Saturday’s win at @AFCWimbledon . Pic:@bubstgway pic.twitter.com/gIocFqiAZu — BBC Sport Lincolnshire (@BBCSportLincs) March 14, 2022

Lincoln loan so far

Lincoln swooped to sign Norton-Cuffy on a loan deal until the end of the season during the January transfer window to add some more competition to their defensive department.

He was given the green light to leave Arsenal for the first time in his career to date to get some experience under his belt.

The youngster has since made 11 appearances in all competitions for the Imps and has adapted well to life in League One.

Norton-Cuffy started his career in the academy at Chelsea before switching to Arsenal in 2016. He has been on the books of the Gunners since then and has been a regular for both their Under-18s side and Under-23s over recent seasons.

The full-back has also made a handful of Papa John’s Trophy cup appearances in this campaign before his temporary departure to the LNER Stadium.

Lincoln have won two out of their last three games and have risen to 16th in the table, eight points above the drop zone with 10 matches left to play of the season.