Nottingham Forest recruited Aston Villa striker Keinan Davis on loan in the January transfer window, bringing him in to bolster their options at the top of the pitch.

Since then, the 24-year-old has been a revelation.

Davis has starred in the absence of Lewis Grabban, securing a starting spot ahead of fellow winter signing Sam Surridge. His displays up front have endeared him to the Nottingham Forest faithful, netting four goals and providing two assists in 13 outings for the City Ground side.

And, although Forest’s season is far from done, the club need to look into signing Davis on a permanent basis in the summer.

Davis’ role

As a strong, powerful forward, the Aston Villa loanee plays an important role in bringing his fellow attackers into the game.

Davis’ strength makes him a constant nuisance for Championship defenders, helping him win an average of 2 aerial duels per game for Nottingham Forest. His 79.9% pass success rate shows his effectiveness in picking out teammates too, averaging an impressive 1.9 key passes per game.

His bullish centre-forward play helps draw a rousing atmosphere among the City Ground faithful too, which has given Forest momentum on plenty of occasions this season.

Could a deal be done?

Since making his way through Aston Villa’s youth academy, Davis has struggled to show that he warrants a consistent role in the senior side.

However, his form for Nottingham Forest will have done his first-team chances at Villa Park no harm. Steven Gerrard said in February that the striker will be given a chance to impress in pre-season before a decision is made on his immediate future.

But, regardless of what Villa decide to do with Davis, Nottingham Forest have to go all out to try and sign him permanently in the summer.

As such a popular figure among Nottingham Forest supporters, a swoop would be beneficial for all parties, regardless of what division the Championship club are in next season.