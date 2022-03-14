Both Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur have made contact with Middlesbrough over the potential summer signing of Djed Spence.

The 21-year-old has shone on loan at Nottingham Forest this season, featuring 28 times in the Championship so far and claiming one goal and four assists.

He’s become a key component of Steve Cooper’s Forest set up and there’s been plenty of top flight interest reported – Arsenal and Spurs have been linked for the past few weeks, though more recently the likes of Bayern Munich and Manchester City have been linked.

But it seems like Arsenal and Spurs are both looking to get a head start on the likes of Manchester City, after making contact with Middlesbrough.

Boro are set to demand a fee in the region of £12million but that fee could easily increase with the amount of teams being linked.

Arsenal or Spurs?

Arsenal and Spurs seem to be the most keen on Spence as it stands. Both are in the market for a right wing-back and a modern one at that, and Spence of course fits the bill.

He’s blistering going forward and creative too. He’s solid definitely as well and so he really is the full package.

For Boro, it seems inevitable that they’ll be parting ways with Spence in the summer and so it’s about getting the best deal.

A fee of £12million seems like a bargain for a player with Spence’s potential – Middlesbrough could yet slap a price tag closer to £20million and still have plenty of interest, so it’ll be interesting to see what plays out over the summer transfer window.