Dan Neil returned to action for Sunderland on Saturday in their 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra in League One.

The academy graduate midfielder has suffered a slight dip in form over the past few months, however he now seems to be back to his best.

Neil replaced Luke O’Nien on the hour mark and bagged Sunderland’s opener in the 84th minute.

Sunderland head coach Alex Neil originally started his tenure at the Black Cats with Neil in midfield, however he decided it would be best if the 20-year-old had a rest from first team action.

That has now proven to be a great piece of management which even the young prospect himself praises, he told the Chronicle:

“That’s a good bit of man-management and thankfully it’s worked.”

This is Neil’s first senior season in football and there’s a large argument to say he was overplayed under Lee Johnson, which ultimately caused the dip in form.

Now that Neil has had time out, he believes he’s ready to take the bull by the horns over the final month of the season.

“Now that I’ve had the rest I feel rejuvenated, I feel ready to face the end of the season head on,” he continued.

Neil hasn’t been short of plaudits this campaign as his performances have often ran Sunderland’s midfield and have earned him nine goal contributions so far.

Neil admits when the new gaffer first arrived, he didn’t live up to the hype that the new head coach had heard about, saying:

“He had heard a lot from the outside and the inside before he came in, and I probably just didn’t show that to him.”

The return of Neil’s sharpness now adds a new dimension to the Wearsider’s midfield and they now have more options than ever.

Down to the wire…

With just eight games left, Sunderland are still on thin ice. Their top six hopes remain precarious, but their run in will leave Wearsiders hopeful of making it to the play-offs for the third time since their arrival in the third tier.

Up next for Sunderland is a trip to Lincoln City this weekend.