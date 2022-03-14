Preston North End duo Alan Browne and Liam Lindsay were both forced off in the 0-0 draw with Cardiff City at the weekend.

The Lilywhites picked up their third draw in four games at the weekend, playing out a goalless draw against Cardiff City.

Shortly before the hour mark though, centre-back Lindsay was forced off through injury, before captain Browne signalled to the bench that he couldn’t continue in the closing stages.

Following the tie, Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe has provided an early update on the duo.

As quoted by the Lancashire Post, Lowe said that he hopes Browne can be available to feature against Luton Town on Wednesday night and that Lindsay was poised to come off before picking up a whack to the ankle.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Browney pointed to his groin before he came off so we’ll have to see how that settles down.

“In the first half he had been running everywhere because he was disappointed with himself for giving the ball away at times.

“At half-time I said to him if he kept running like that all over the pitch, he was going to end up doing 13-14k and be a doubt for Wednesday. Browney was shattered coming off the pitch but hopefully it’s not too bad and we’ll have him available to play against Luton.

“Liam got a whack on the ankle. We were going to take him off and that coincided with him getting the whack.