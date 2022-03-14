Hull City boss Shota Arveladze says Randell Williams will be out until the final couple of games of the season.

Hull City have been without the winger since their win away at AFC Bournemouth in January.

Williams, 25, has been sidelined with a knee injury and will remain out of action for the next couple of months.

He has missed the past 10 games for the Tigers.

Arveladze has provided this update on his situation, as per a report by Hull Live:

“Williams is out, he will probably be available for the final two or three games. He’s just started walking again, he will start jogging soon but he must take it easy. For him, this has been a serious injury.”

Hull story so far

Hull made the move to sign Williams last summer following their promotion from League One under former manager Grant McCann.

The Londoner completed his switch to the MKM Stadium as a free agent after his contract at Exeter City expired at the end of last season.

He has made 14 appearances in all competitions for the Yorkshire outfit but hasn’t quite been able to show what he can do yet due to injury woes.

Williams also played for the likes of Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace and Watford in the past before catching the eye in League Two over the past couple of years.

Arveladze’s side picked up a 0-0 draw away at Birmingham City over the weekend to get another point on the board as they look to stay up in the Championship.

The Tigers are 13 points above the relegation zone with nine games left of the season to play. Next up is a trip to Coventry City on Wednesday night, followed by a home clash against Luton Town on Saturday.