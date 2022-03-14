Nottingham Forest’s Lyle Taylor has rediscovered some form on loan at Birmingham City in the second half of this season.

Taylor, 31, had fallen out of favour at Nottingham Forest and come the time of the January transfer window, the Reds were looking to replace him.

They brought in Keinan Davis on loan from Aston Villa and allowed Taylor to join Championship rivals Birmingham City on loan, where Taylor would reunite with his former Charlton Athletic boss lee Bowyer.

Taylor and Bowyer had enjoyed success together at The Valley, earning promotion from League One in 2019 after Taylor scored 22 League One goals in 44 outings.

And since joining Blues, Taylor has scored three and assisted one in eight league outings – coincidentally, Taylor recorded the exact same number of goals and assists in 18 league appearances for Forest in the first half of this season.

What do the stats say?

In his eight Championship outings for Birmingham City, Taylor averages 2.1 shots per game, whilst also averaging 0.8 shots being form outside of the box, 0.9 inside the penalty area and 0.5 inside the six-yard box (WhoScored).

Elsewhere, the Montserrat striker averages 0.8 key passes per game for Blues, 0.5 successful dribbles and 21.3 passes, with a pass success rate of 71.2%.

At Nottingham Forest this season, Taylor averaged 0.9 shots per game, 0.2 shots from outside the box, 0.7 inside the penalty area and 0.1 inside the six-yard box.

Taylor also averaged 0.6 key passes per game, 7.8 passes per game and had a pass success rate of 66%.

In every department then, Taylor has improved at Birmingham City. Bowyer has put a lot more trust and faith in the striker and he’s playing a system in which Taylor can get these chances in and around the penalty area, which he’s in-turn converting into goals.

Whether or not Birmingham City will want to sign him permanently in the summer rmains to be seen. One thing is certain though, and that is that Taylor has proved that he can provide at this level, and if he can score a few more goals between now and the end of the season then he might just land himself a place in Steve Cooper’s Forest plans going into next season.