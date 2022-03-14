Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom has said he hopes John Fleck and Ben Davies can return to face Blackpool on Wednesday night.

It was a weekend to forget for Sheffield United, falling to a 4-1 loss against Coventry City.

The Blades had a strong team out, but there were a few key absentees for the tie. Fleck, Davies and striker Oli McBurnie were all absent for the heavy defeat, and an update has now emerged on the three players.

As quoted by Yorkshire Live, Heckingbottom said that he hopes Fleck and Davies can return to face Blackpool on Wednesday night.

Here’s what he had to say:

“Both picked up muscle injuries.

“We hope that they are back for Wednesday. Just the nature of it now means we are having to be really careful and not take risks because we haven’t got the numbers.”

On McBurnie, the Sheffield United boss confirmed that he was absent after picking up a dead leg. So although not a severe injury, Heckingbottom wanted to proceed with caution.

“Dead leg,” he said.

“Obviously the lad is desperate to stay on. You could see him not moving about, which isn’t great for us, but also with the way things are going for us at the minute we want to protect him.”

Bidding to bounce back

Following the weekend’s defeat, Sheffield United will be determined to get their form back on track with a win over Blackpool on Wednesday night.

Although the Blades will be the favourites to take all three points, the Tangerines are riding a wave of momentum having won their last three Championship games. A dramatic play-off charge isn’t completely out of the question for Neil Critchley’s side either, with the Seasiders sitting six points away from the top-six.

Having any of Fleck, Davies or McBurnie back would be a welcome boost for Sheffield United, but as Heckingbottom said, taking risks now could only make things worse for both the club and the players.

The clash between the Blades and the Tangerines kicks off at 19:45 on Wednesday night.