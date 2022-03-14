Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says Nile John and Juan Castillo haven’t been playing due to having players ahead of them in the pecking order.

Charlton Athletic swooped to sign the pair from Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea on loan deals in the January transfer window.

However, the Premier League duo are finding it hard to get into their side.

The Addicks played them for their Under-23s in a game against Ipswich Town last week.

Jackson has said, as per a report by London News Online:

“I’ve got players in those positions who, at the moment, they’re in front of them. I’m judging every day on what I see in training. There’s been opportunities. Nile has been unlucky because he’s not had a lot of opportunities.

“Juan has had a couple of opportunities that he didn’t really take. Nile can count himself unlucky that he’s not had opportunities.”

Charlton situation

Charlton brought in John and Castillo to add more competition and depth to their ranks until the end of the campaign and they are both due to return to their parent clubs in the summer.

The Addicks are in a poor run of form at the moment and have lost six out of their last seven games in League One. They have slipped to 17th in the league table and are seven points above the relegation zone with 10 matches left to play.

John is currently out on loan from Tottenham for the first time in his career to date but is still waiting on his Charlton debut, despite making the bench on a handful of occasions.

Castillo, on the other hand, spent the first-half of this term in the Championship with Birmingham City before switching to The Valley this past winter. He has played three times for Jackson’s side but is patiently waiting for his next appearance with Gillingham next up on Tuesday night.