Former Fulham manager Felix Magath has taken over at German Bundesliga side Hertha BSC until the end of the season.

Magath, 68, takes on his 12th managerial job, and his 10th managerial job in Germany after being named as Hertha BSC’s new manager until the end of this campaign.

The former West Germany international midfielder is best known for his time in charge of Bayern Munich between 2004 and 2007, but English football fans might remember him from his time at Fulham.

He took charge of the London club in February 2014, becoming the first-ever German manager to manage in the Premier League.

But Magath would last only seven months at the club, or 20 games. He oversaw Fulham’s relegation from the Premier League but remained in charge going into the Championship – after losing his fist four games in the Championship though, he left.

After nearly two years out of the game he headed to China to take charge of Shandong Luneng. That spell lasted a bit longer, with Magath overseeing 51 games in China.

Now though, it’s a return to European top flight football with Hertha BSC who currently sit in who sit 17th in the Bundesliga table having lost their last five in the league.

Fulham fans may not have the fondest memories of Magath, but he remains a manager with bags of experiences and so it’ll be interesting to see how he performs with Hertha.