Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton provided an injury update on James Connolly and Anssi Jaakola after their last game.

Bristol Rovers won 3-0 against Harrogate Town at home thanks to goals from Aaron Collins (x2) and Elliott Anderson to keep their push for the play-offs well on track.

The Pirates left Connolly and Jaakola out of the 18-man squad for the visit of Simon Weaver’s side.

However, it doesn’t appear to be anything serious for either of them which is good news.

Barton said regarding Connolly, as per a report by Bristol Live:

“He’s just had a couple of bangs. We’ve been going Saturday-Tuesday and Beefy (Connolly) is one of those who has had to go for every moment of that.”

On Jaakola:

“He rocked his ankle in training. They were just doing some crossing. It wasn’t with the playing group.”

Bristol Rovers going strong

Bristol Rovers have their sights set on a place in the top seven by the end of the season and have enjoyed a successful past couple of months in the league after a poor start.

They have lost just once in their last 16 matches and are currently sat in 8th position in the table, a point off Sutton United who occupy the last play-off place.

Connolly is on loan at the Memorial Ground from Cardiff City and has been getting plenty of game time with the Gas. He joined them in the January transfer window and has since made 12 appearances in all competitions.

The defender is out on loan from the Bluebirds for the first time to get some experience having joined the Welsh club from Blackburn Rovers in 2020.

Jaakola is mainly used as a back-up by Bristol Rovers these days behind James Belshaw and was replaced on the bench by youngster Jed Ward against Harrogate.