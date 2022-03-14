Luton Town lost 2-1 at home to QPR in the Championship yesterday.

Luton Town welcomed QPR to Kenilworth Road yesterday, in what had become a huge game in the play-off picture.

The R’s went into the game on the back of some poor form, losing their previous two before today, whilst the Hatters had won four of their last five in the league.

QPR though have proved to be something of a bogey team for Luton Town in previous season. Mark Warburton’s side have now won their last four fixtures against Luton Town, after second half goals from Andre Gray and Rob Dickie handed them the win yesterday.

Speaking to Luton News after the game yesterday, Jones had this to say:

“I feel low, I’ve got to be honest with you, the manner of it, just disappointed. These have just never got to work hard to beat us and they beat us all the time. It sounds like sour grapes as they’ve not ever got to work hard to beat us and we gift them.

“It’s probably the wrong time to interview me as I’m bitterly, bitterly disappointed. I really, really wanted us to do well today as it showed how far we’ve come. We’re in the most amazing position, today is just really hurtful today and I’m struggling to talk.”

Mad Hatter…

Luton Town have enjoyed a sublime season so far in the Championship. Jones has earned himself a reputation as a passionate manager, sometimes overly so, and his comments after yesterday’s game have garnered a comical reaction from QPR fans.

Nevertheless, Jones’ Luton Town side are still in position to challenge for a spot in the top-six come the end of the season.

Luton have 10 games of their campaign remaining and Jones will need his players to be in top form for all of them, with a lot of teams eyeing up a play-off place in Forest, Middlesbrough and Sheffield United, with teams like Coventry City and Millwall still in the mix.

Up next for the Hatters is a home game v Preston North End on Wednesday night.