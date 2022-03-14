Leyton Orient boss Richie Wellens says they are looking to get Otis Khan and Darren Pratley back into contention.

Leyton Orient left the pair out of their game against Hartlepool United over the weekend.

The O’s ended up picking up a useful point after a 0-0 draw under their new manager.

They are back in action tomorrow night away at table toppers Forest Green Rovers.

Wellens has provided this injury update after their last game, as per the official club YouTube channel:

“Otis Khan has had a sore toe. He was in contention (against Hartlepool) but hasn’t trained all week.

“We hope to have (Darren) Pratley back as soon as possible, as soon as his symptoms have stopped. Obviously Otis Khan will come more into consideration now we give two or three days for his toe to recover.”

Upcoming for Leyton Orient

Getting Khan and Pratley back will be a boost going into Leyton Orient’s upcoming games. They are currently 20th in the League Two table and are five points above the relegation zone with 12 games left to play.

They have drawn their last three games in the league now and will be looking to put up their first win under Wellens as soon as they can to boost their survival hopes.

Khan made the move to the London club in the January transfer window having spent the first-half of the campaign with Walsall. The winger has made 10 appearances since his winter switch but is yet to find the net or an assist.

Pratley has been with Orient all season after joining on a free transfer last summer after parting company with Charlton Athletic. He has enjoyed plenty of game time this term and has played 34 times in all competitions.

The former Swansea City midfielder is vastly experienced in the Football League and that will come in handy between now and the end of the campaign.