West Brom manager Steve Bruce says it is ‘vitally important’ to unite the Baggies fans this season.

Bruce has now overseen seven games in charge of West Brom. He’s claimed only one win in that time, coming against Hull City earlier this month, with his side claiming an impressive 2-2 draw against Huddersfield Town last out.

Still, it’s been a difficult start to life at The Hawthorns for Bruce who finds his side in 12th place of the Championship table.

And it’s been a difficult season for the fans who’ve witnessed their side fall well out of top-six contention, after relegation from the Premier League last time round.

Speaking to Express and Star, Bruce had his say on his tenure so far, and on the West Brom fans, saying:

“It’s been difficult. You only have to sample it when the goal went in. The atmosphere in the stadium changed, the players changed.

“That’s been because the club has been on an awful run for three, four months.

“But at least the players showed something. They showed a little bit of spirit and togetherness to bring it back and get a draw.” Upon Valerien Ismael’s sacking earlier in the year, the atmosphere at West Brom seemed to be toxic. Fans were hating what they were witnessing every week and after Bruce made a losing start in charge, that toxic atmosphere worsened.

“I have really enjoyed the four/five weeks I’ve been here even though we haven’t had the results we’ve liked,” Bruce continued.

“It’s a really good club with really good people and the supporters have made me very welcome.

“My aim is to unite the club with the supporters. I think that’s vitally important.