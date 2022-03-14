Steve Bruce discusses the atmosphere at West Brom and the ‘awful run’ that the club has been on
West Brom manager Steve Bruce says it is ‘vitally important’ to unite the Baggies fans this season.
Bruce has now overseen seven games in charge of West Brom. He’s claimed only one win in that time, coming against Hull City earlier this month, with his side claiming an impressive 2-2 draw against Huddersfield Town last out.
Still, it’s been a difficult start to life at The Hawthorns for Bruce who finds his side in 12th place of the Championship table.
And it’s been a difficult season for the fans who’ve witnessed their side fall well out of top-six contention, after relegation from the Premier League last time round.
Speaking to Express and Star, Bruce had his say on his tenure so far, and on the West Brom fans, saying:
“It’s been difficult. You only have to sample it when the goal went in. The atmosphere in the stadium changed, the players changed.
“That’s been because the club has been on an awful run for three, four months.
“But at least the players showed something. They showed a little bit of spirit and togetherness to bring it back and get a draw.”
Upon Valerien Ismael’s sacking earlier in the year, the atmosphere at West Brom seemed to be toxic. Fans were hating what they were witnessing every week and after Bruce made a losing start in charge, that toxic atmosphere worsened.
“I have really enjoyed the four/five weeks I’ve been here even though we haven’t had the results we’ve liked,” Bruce continued.
“It’s a really good club with really good people and the supporters have made me very welcome.
“My aim is to unite the club with the supporters. I think that’s vitally important.
“We need a team that they enjoy watching and can associate with. And hopefully, given time, that is what we’ll give them.”
Coming together…
Bruce has a huge job on his hands, not only to galvanise this set of players and aim to do the same in the summer, but to also bring this set of fans together.
West Brom have endured a tough recent history, earning promotion before relegation, with managers coming and going most every season.
But if Bruce can instil some kind of harmony throughout the club, lay down some foundations for the future of the club in terms of younger players coming through, and getting their chances before being sold off, then he’ll have done a good job.
There’s a lot of rebuilding work to do at the club but for now, all they can do is focus on league duties – up next for West Brom is a home game v Fulham on Tuesday evening.