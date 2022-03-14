Mansfield Town boss Nigel Clough provided an injury update on Farrend Rawson and Lucas Akins after their last game.

Mansfield Town had to substitute the pair in their 3-2 loss against Tranmere Rovers last time out.

Rawson went off with a head injury, whilst Akins was taken off with a tight hamstring.

They will be now assessed ahead of their trip to Port Vale tomorrow night.

Clough has said, as per the official club website:

“It was strange because he (Rawson) came off and he was walking like a bit of a zombie along here (the touchline) and we were deemed not to be able to make a concussion sub. That seemed a little bit strange because he could barely walk and could barely open his eye because he got a nasty whack.

“We’ll keep an eye on him over the weekend and I’d have thought he’d be a doubt for Tuesday.”

He added: “He (Akins) had a tight hamstring.”

Mansfield’s run ends

Mansfield saw their 14 game unbeaten streak come to an end against Tranmere last Friday and it was their first loss since they were beaten by Sutton United back on 23rd November.

It has been a whirlwind past few months for the Stags and they have catapulted themselves up the league table.

They have now slipped out of the play-offs but are only a point outside with games in hand on the teams above them.

Rawson has stepped into the side over recent weeks and has put in some solid performances. They will be hoping he can return as soon as possible but obviously won’t risk anything with a head injury.

Akins made the move to Field Mill in the January transfer window from Burton Albion and has adapted well to life in League Two. He has injected more experience into the side and is turning into a shrewd addition by Clough.

Port Vale will be a tough test for Mansfield and they go into the match tomorrow on the back of a 4-1 win over Crawley Town and are only three points behind the Stags in the table.