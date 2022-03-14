Mark Warburton has hit back at his QPR critics after his side’s comeback win away at Luton Town in the Championship yesterday.

QPR headed to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town in the Championship yesterday. After Cameron Jerome handed the Hatters a half-time lead, goals from Andre Gray and Rob Dickie sealed the 2-1 comeback win for the visitors.

At half-time, the mood amongst QPR fans was bitter. They witnessed their side surge into top two contention through January before falling right out of the play-off picture following a tough few weeks.

But Warburton’s men dug deep and claimed the win yesterday, silencing many of those fans.

And after the game, Warburton had his own say on those fans who’ve been critical of his side in recent weeks, saying to West London Sport: