Mark Warburton hits back at ‘fickle’ QPR fans after Luton Town comeback win
Mark Warburton has hit back at his QPR critics after his side’s comeback win away at Luton Town in the Championship yesterday.
QPR headed to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town in the Championship yesterday. After Cameron Jerome handed the Hatters a half-time lead, goals from Andre Gray and Rob Dickie sealed the 2-1 comeback win for the visitors.
At half-time, the mood amongst QPR fans was bitter. They witnessed their side surge into top two contention through January before falling right out of the play-off picture following a tough few weeks.
But Warburton’s men dug deep and claimed the win yesterday, silencing many of those fans.
And after the game, Warburton had his own say on those fans who’ve been critical of his side in recent weeks, saying to West London Sport:
“We’ve had this ‘massive’ dip, people have been writing us off, but we are here fourth in the table but now we focus on the Forest game on Wednesday night.
“I think most people expected us to lose today. Given some of the comments I have read this week I was surprised we even turned up.
“QPR go there as lambs to the slaughter’ was a comment I read from some guy. Really? QPR are in freefall was another.
“The players are not stupid. They are professional athletes, but you can’t give it the ‘rah, rah, rah as motivation’ – it is a much higher level than that.
“But regardless of that, you still have to apply yourself on the pitch and stand up.
“But it’s amazing how fickle people are. Last week it was doom and gloom and we will be lucky to finish mid-table. Now everyone is jumping around. We just have to stay calm.”