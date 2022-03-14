West Brom manager Steve Bruce says Daryl Dike is set to return from his hamstring injury after this month’s international break.

Dike, 21, joined West Brom from Orlando City in the January transfer window for £7million.

The USMNT striker would go on to feature twice in the Championship for his new side before picking up a hamstring injury, forcing the Baggies back into the transfer market for a striker.

They ended up signing Andy Carroll who would score his first goal for the club in the 2-2 draw v Huddersfield Town last time out.

But speaking to Express and Star, Bruce has given an update on Dike’s fitness, saying:

“He’s only trained once with us, so it’s a big important week for him.