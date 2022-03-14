Tranmere Rovers’ Emmanuel Dieseruvwe coy on chances of permanent Grimsby Town switch
Tranmere Rovers’ Emmanuel Dieseruvwe says he “can’t comment” on whether he will join Grimsby Town on a permanent basis this summer.
The striker joined the National League side last month on a loan deal until the end of the season.
Dieseruvwe, 27, was given the green light to leave Prenton Park to get some game time.
He has since scored twice for the Mariners under Paul Hurst.
The Yorkshire-born man is out of contract at the end fo the campaign and is currently due to become a free agent at the end of June.
When asked about the possibility of a permanent switch to Grimsby, he has said, as per a report by Grimsby Live:
“I’m really enjoying myself, the boys are really good and the atmosphere around the club is. I came to play game, it was my first. start today so I’m delighted. I can’t really comment on that at the minute.
“I’m focusing on my game and helping the team as much as possible. I’m really pleased to be here.”
Tranmere situation
Tranmere swooped to sign Dieseruvwe on a free transfer on a one-year deal last summer to add more competition and depth to their attacking department for this season.
He has made 12 appearances for Micky Mellon’s side in all competitions this term but failed to find the net.
Prior to his move to Merseyside, the attacker spent four years on the books at Salford City and helped the North West side rise from the National League North to the Football League during his time at the club.
He scored 18 goals in 99 games for the Ammies, as well as having loan spells away at Chester and Oldham Athletic, before leaving last year.
Dieseruvwe has also played for the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Chesterfield and Kidderminster Harriers and his long-term future at Tranmere is up in the air right now whilst he gets games under his belt with Grimsby.