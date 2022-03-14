Tranmere Rovers’ Emmanuel Dieseruvwe says he “can’t comment” on whether he will join Grimsby Town on a permanent basis this summer.

The striker joined the National League side last month on a loan deal until the end of the season.

Dieseruvwe, 27, was given the green light to leave Prenton Park to get some game time.

He has since scored twice for the Mariners under Paul Hurst.

The Yorkshire-born man is out of contract at the end fo the campaign and is currently due to become a free agent at the end of June.

When asked about the possibility of a permanent switch to Grimsby, he has said, as per a report by Grimsby Live:

“I’m really enjoying myself, the boys are really good and the atmosphere around the club is. I came to play game, it was my first. start today so I’m delighted. I can’t really comment on that at the minute.

“I’m focusing on my game and helping the team as much as possible. I’m really pleased to be here.”