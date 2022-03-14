QPR won 2-1 away at Luton Town in the Championship yesterday.

QPR travelled to Kenilworth Road to face Luton Town in the Championship yesterday.

It was another huge game for both sides, with both vying for a spot om the Championship’s top-six. Mark Warburton’s QPR though would emerge victorious after coming from behind to claim the 2-1 win.

Cameron Jerome had given the Hatters a first-half lead but goals from Andre Gray and Rob Dickie in the second half handed the R’s an all-important win.

It wasn’t QPR’s best performance of the season. They’ve hit something of a purple patch in recent weeks and fans have made their feelings known online, with Warburton having come under criticism of late.

Another man who’s come under the spotlight recently is Jeff Hendrick – the man on loan from Newcastle United is yet to impress R’s fans in his seven league appearances for the club and after yesterday’s win, he shared this message on Twitter: