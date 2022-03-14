Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson says he will be “ruthless” in his decision making over the upcoming weeks.

Charlton Athletic were beaten 2-1 away at Accrington Stanley last time out.

The Addicks are in a poor run of form at the moment and have lost six out of their last seven matches in the league.

They are back in action tomorrow night at home to Gillingham as they look to get back to winning ways.

Jackson has said, as per the club’s official Twitter account:

“The players have to step up now. It’s my task to rebuild this team and we have to see who wants to be on this journey because what I’m seeing at the moment is not good.

“I’m going to be making a lot of judgement calls on players over the coming weeks, non more so than in these upcoming games we’ve got now. I’m going to be ruthless in my decision making about who I want to be involved in that journey.”

Charlton slipping down the table

Charlton’s disappointing set of recent results has seen them slip to 17th place in the League One table and they may now be nervously looking over their shoulders towards the drop zone.

They are currently seven points above the relegation places with 10 games left of the season to play.

It has been a disappointing campaign for the Addicks and they will be desperate for it to end so they can start planning ahead for the next one.

There was hope that they would be competing for promotion back to the Championship before a ball was kicked this term but the team started poorly which cost ex-boss Nigel Adkins his job. Jackson came in to replace him and steadied the ship in his opening few months at the helm.

However, he is being tested now and will be keen to turn their fortunes around quick.

They have a number of players who are out of contract this summer and have some big decisions to make over the next couple of months.

Charlton need to make sure they stay up first now though and Jackson says he is going to start making some tough decisions now.