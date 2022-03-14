Tranmere Rovers boss Micky Mellon has confirmed Liverpool’s on-loan striker Paul Glatzel has suffered another suspected hamstring injury during their 3-2 win over Mansfield Town.

Tranmere remain firmly in contention for automatic promotion from League Two thanks to goals from captain Peter Clarke and second half substitute Elliott Nevitt’s brace inflicted Mansfield to their first defeat in 15 games.

Despite all the positives from Mellon’s sides’ display at Prenton Park, Glatzel’s injury put a huge dampener on what should have been a joyous evening.

Speaking via the club’s official website, Mellon expressed his disappointment for Glatzel but vowed the 21-year-old would come back stronger and overcome his latest injury setback.

”I think he’s done his hamstring again,” outlined Mellon.

”He’s distraught, the lad. It’s just really sad. But he’s shown character before and he’ll get the support.

”He’s obviously disappointed but he’ll get all the support from all of us and we’ll hopefully get him back as quick as possible.”

Another cruel setback…

With six goals and five assists to his name despite his disrupted spell at the League Two side, Glatzel has shown his quality in abundance when available.

Following a blistering start to life in Liverpool’s academy which saw Glatzel score 21 goals in just 27 outings, a torn ACL injury hampered the 21-year-old’s progression which required separate surgeries in 2019.

Despite a short career plagued by numerous serious injuries, the Liverpool born striker has already shown he has the correct mentality to bounce back from such serious setbacks and will no doubt come back once again.