Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has said that Trotters defender Ricardo Santos is the ‘best in the league’.

The 26-year-old defender was again on top-form this weekend despite Bolton suffering a 1-0 defeat against the Pilgrims.

Santos recorded a pass accuracy of 87%, won two aerial duels, blocked two shots while clearing his lines effectively on three occasions according to WhoScored.

With the dominant defender up against some of the division’s most potent attackers in Ryan Hardie, Niall Ennis and Luke Jephcott, but Evatt was again pleased with the Portuguese-born defender’s contribution highlighted through lavish praise.

”For me Rico’s the best defender in the league,” Evatt told Manchester Evening News.

”I think you’ll struggle to see anybody as good as him outside of the Premier League and that’s how highly I rate him.

”He’s our captain, he’s our leader. The attributes he has are hard to find. We think the world of him and he’s a top player.”

Santos’ career to date…

After coming through the Dagenham & Redbridge academy in 2012, Santos went on to have spells at Billericay Town and Dover Athletic before being picked up on a permanent basis by Isthmian League club Thurrock in 2013.

His quality and athleticism quickly caught the attention of clubs higher in the footballing pyramid with Peterborough United winning the race for his services despite only featuring for Thurrock on 19 occasions.

After featuring 63 times for the Posh before ending up in the National League with Barnet.

With Santos catching the attention of Evatt during his title winning season at Barrow, Santos made the step up to Bolton in 2020 – a decision which has proven to be the best of his career to date.

And he’s become a key player for Bolton who are proving to be a formidable addition to League One this season – up next for them is a trip to Crewe Alexandra this week.