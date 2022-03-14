Sam Johnstone has been a regular for West Bromwich Albion since the Baggies landed him in a £6.5million deal from Manchester United in 2018.

According to The Sun’s Alan Nixon, United have joined the race to land Championship stopper Johnstone on a free deal this summer. He adds that the Red Devils join Premier League rivals Southampton and Tottenham in having an interest.

Nixon also gave his opinion on United’s interest in a Twitter conversation with one of his followers (below):

Man U wanted him a year ago. It’s a long term thing. It’s whether he fancied competing there or elsewhere. From Man U view it’s an ideal solution. https://t.co/iiWnMv8B4C — Alan Nixon (@reluctantnicko) March 13, 2022

The Sam Johnstone Manchester United would be getting…

Since arriving at The Hawthorns from Manchester United, Sam Johnstone has gone on to make 162 appearances for the Baggies. In that total of appearances, he has conceded 210 goals and kept 43 clean sheets.

In this season’s Championship campaign, the in-demand West Brom stopper has made 31 appearances, keeping 13 clean sheets and conceding just 24 times.

A testimony to West Brom’s defence is that he has been called on to make just 51 saves this season. These have come at the rate of 1.6 per 90 minutes as per the WhoScored website.

Not only that but Manchester United would also be getting a keeper in Sam Johnstone who has Premier League experience. His time there with West Brom last season saw him concede 74 times but do so with a wafer-thin defence in front of him.

Thoughts?

Manchester United will need no introduction to Sam Johnstone what with the 28-year-old having come up through the youth system at Old Trafford.

Instead, the Red Devils would be getting a player they know very well and one whose promise, potential and production will already have been taken stock of.

Johnstone’s contract is due up at The Hawthorns this summer meaning that any side could likely grab him on a free transfer. That situation might be behind Nixon’s mention of “an ideal situation” in his tweet from above.

Should Manchester United firm up their interest and make a move for West Brom stopper Johnstone, it would make very good sense indeed. They’d be getting a player they know and one with a lot of experience between the sticks.