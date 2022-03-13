Lincoln City are interested in Sheffield United goalkeeper Jake Eastwood, as detailed in a report by Lincolnshire Live.

Lincoln City are in the hunt for an emergency loan signing between the sticks.

Eastwood, 25, is among the names who they are considering.

He had a brief loan spell in League One at Portsmouth earlier this season and is down the pecking order at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United situation

Eastwood provides competition and back-up to Sheffield United’s goalkeeping department and his chances of getting first-team football with the Blades are slim between now and the end of the season.

He has been on the books of the Yorkshire outfit for his whole career to date but hasn’t been able to make the number one spot his own.

The Rotherham-born man was a regular at various youth levels for the club but has only made three senior appearances for the Championship side so far.

Instead, he has gained experience out on loan with the likes of Gainsborough Trinity, Chesterfield, Scunthorpe United, Kilmarnock and Grimsby Town.

Lincoln have been hit with an injury crisis in their goalkeeping department and started young Jordan Wright in their game yesterday against AFC Wimbledon.

The former Nottingham Forest man kept a clean sheet as the Imps won 2-0 thanks to goals from Lewis Fiorini and Teddy Bishop.

Michael Appleton’s side are currently 16th in the league table and are eight points above the relegation zone with 10 games left to play. Next up is a trip to table toppers Rotherham United on Tuesday.