West Ham, Brentford and Everton are all being linked with a summer move for Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall.

The Sun are reporting that West Ham are set to make a move for Worrall, 25, this summer, with Nottingham Forest hoping for between £12million and £15million for the centre-back.

Worrall has been linked with a Premier League for some time now and West Ham have been long-term suitors. But the Hammers face competition from Brentford who tried to sign Worrall last summer, and Everton who look to be in the market for defensive recruits in the summer.

Worrall’s stats…

Ask any Nottingham Forest fan and they’ll tell you just how good Worrall is. He’s a commanding centre-back who wears his heart on his sleeve, goes in for every tackle and up for every header and shows the leadership and passion you’d want to see in a captain.

This season has arguably been his best in a Forest shirt too. In 28 league outings for the club he’s racked up some impressive stats, managing 1.8 tackles per game, 2 interceptions, 3.4 clearances, 0.9 blocks and 2.3 aerial duels won (WhoScored).

But Worrall is also a ball-playing defender and the stats prove that too – Worrall averages 55.1 passes per game and has a pass success average of 77%, with an average of 4.7 long balls per game.

How does that compare?

Arguably the best centre-back in the country today is Liverpool’s’ Virgil van Dijk. Although he and Worrall are two completely different players, playing in completely different teams, their stats compare in some aspects.

Van Dijk records more successful aerial duels (5.7), more passes (76.3), a higher amount of long balls (5) and a higher pass success rate (88.9%), but Worrall outranks the Dutchman for tackles, interceptions and blocks, matching him for clearances (3.4), as per WhoScored.

Worrall then seems to have the trademark qualities of a top, modern-day centre-back and so it becomes easy to see why West Ham seem so keen on signing him this summer, but again it could be difficult with the likes of Brentford and Everton lurking.

As for Forest, it feels like they need to secure promotion to the Premier League in order to secure Worrall’s future.