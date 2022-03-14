Charlton Athletic boss Johnnie Jackson has called for 29-year-old goalkeeper Craig MacGillivray to command his six-yard box better after the Addicks suffered a 2-1 defeat against 10-man Accrington Stanley.

Despite Jayden Stockley’s penalty opening the scoring, lacklustre defending provided Accrington a way back into the match with both goals being preventable.

The visitors spurned numerous chances to clear their lines before Rosaire Longelo converted from close range after the Charlton defence and goalkeeper struggled under the high ball.

The defeat sees Charlton’s winless run extended to seven games, with their last victory coming against AFC Wimbledon on February 5th.

Speaking after his side’s defeat at the Wham Stadium, Jackson was asked about MacGillivray’s presence and if he’s doing enough to deal with the direct-style of John Coleman’s side, telling London News Online:

”I don’t think he is, no. The first goal is ridiculous,” Jackson outlined.

”There were so many opportunities to clear the ball, defenders and goalkeeper, who is a part of that. You have to stand up and come and help your teammates out at times and relieve pressure and we’re not doing it.

”The players need to start stepping up now.”

Charlton need to arrest their slide quickly…

Despite the prospect of relegation looking unlikely at present, Charlton’s poor form will be a concern to supporters.

Jackson’s men now face a crucial period of the season with the opportunity to pick up points against teams in and around them.

Three of Charlton’s next four games are against Neil Harris’ rejuvenated Gillingham, neighbours AFC Wimbledon and a Doncaster Rovers side who have shown they are capable of excellent displays on occasions.

With seven points separating the Addicks and the relegation zone, Tuesday night’s game at The Valley against the Gills has become increasingly important.