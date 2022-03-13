West Ham made checks on Sheffield United’s John Egan last week, reports The Sun.

Egan, 29, could be snapped up by West Ham this summer if Sheffield United don’t earn promotion to the Premier League.

The Hammers are in the market for two centre-backs in the summer and Egan is one of many Championship names to have been linked, with Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall also being heavily mentioned.

Egan though is something of a surprise target for West Ham. The Irishman is in his fourth season at Bramall Lane and he’s once again proved to be a key player.

Though his performances haven’t been as outstanding as they might have been in previous season, he remains an important player, and The Sun report that Egan would be more in line with West Ham’s summer budget and that the Blades could be inclined to sell as they look to shed weight off their wage bill.

The old guard…

Sheffield United have a lot of good players in their ranks, but a lot of players who are approaching that 30 mark.

Egan is one of a number of players to be approaching 30 and there’s a host of others who’ve already surpassed that mark.

Whilst it’s not a pressing issue, Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom will surely have one eye on the future and he may be concerned that he could eventually lose a host of players all at the same time, or that some of his players will quickly drop off and out of form, leaving him with the bare bones of a squad.

Sheffield United certainly need more young players coming through and whilst they have the likes of Daniel Jebbison and Iliman Ndiaye, they need more.

A summer overhaul might be on the cards and Egan could be one of several old guards who are moved on.

Up next for the Blades is a trip to Blackpool next week.