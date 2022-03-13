Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has lamented the referee after his side’s 2-0 defeat away at Bournemouth in the Championship yesterday.

Derby County succumbed to a 2-0 defeat away at title contenders Bournemouth yesterday, with Dom Solanke and Jamal Lowe scoring for the Cherries.

For the Rams however, it’s a fourth defeat in five and they remain in 23rd place of the Championship table, and five points adrift of Reading in 21st.

There were some questionable referring decisions in yesterday’s game – Ravel Morrison was brought down inside the penalty box early on and Rooney was left visibly frustrated, before a Bournemouth throw-in was taken further up the pitch then required which led to Solanke’s opener.

Speaking on both of those incidents, Rooney told dcfc.co.uk:

“I don’t want to make excuses, but the referee has cost us today.

“It’s a clear penalty on Ravel Morrison and their goal, it’s a foul on Lee Buchanan. A thrown-in’s taken 10, 15 yards, in the wrong position.”

Derby County like many other teams in the league have been victim of some poor officiating. This season in particular, the quality of officiating in the English Football League seems to have plummeted and every week, there’s a team who feels hard done by after the game.

Up next…

All that Rooney and Derby County can do is move on. The Rams have only nine games left to salvage their Championship status and up next for them is a trip to Blackburn Rovers next week.

It’s another tough game for the Rams but Blackburn aren’t in the best of form at the moment, and so there’s every chance that Derby County can claim the win at Ewood Park which would bring them another step closer to survival.