West Ham are set to move for Nottingham Forest’s Joe Worrall in the summer should Forest miss out on promotion, with the likes of Brentford and Everton also keen.

Worrall, 25, has had another standout season in the Championship. The Englishman has featured 28 times so far in the league this season, playing a huge part in Nottingham Forest’s revival under Steve Cooper.

The Reds currently sit in 9th place of the table after a 4-0 win over Reading yesterday, with only two points separating them and the top-six.

But Forest may need to secure promotion to keep hold of Worrall going into next season. The Sun are reporting that West Ham are set to offer Worrall a Premier League lifeline in the summer should Forest miss out on promotion, with the Reds expected to ask for between £12million and £15million for his services.

The Sun also report that Brentford have been keeping tabs on him after previously making a move for Worrall last summer, with Everton also interested.

Promotion vital for Forest…

Forest have a great chance of earning promotion this season. They’ve become one of the league’s best attacking sides and the likes of Worrall and Scott McKenna in defence make them one of the best defensive units too.

But with so many teams in the same boat as Forest, the Reds could quite easily miss out on promotion.

Doing so could mean that a lot of Cooper’s key players move on. A lot of his best players at the moment are on loan and so they’ll be leaving in the summer no matter how their season ends, but names like Worrall and Brennan Johnson could both be snapped up by top flight clubs if Forest don’t secure promotion.

That could leave Cooper and Forest with a large-scale rebuilding job on their hands this summer, but promotion is still definitely on the cards.

Up next for Forest is a home game v QPR next week.