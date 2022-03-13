Derby County manager Wayne Rooney has hailed the ‘incredible’ Eiran Cashin after the Rams’ 2-0 defeat away at Bournemouth in the Championship yesterday.

Derby County succumbed to a 2-0 defeat away at Bournemouth in the Championship yesterday. The Rams conceded either side of half-time, with Rooney’s men now having won just one of their last five in the league, losing four of those.

They remain in 23rd place of the table and still five points behind Reading in 21st.

Despite yesterday’s defeat though, the presence of Cashin was once again a plus for the Rams. Speaking to dcfc.co.uk after the game, Rooney had this to say on the Irishman:

“I think Cashin has been incredible. He’s come in again today and I think he’s been incredible. His performances are way beyond his years – he deserves a lot of praise.”

Cashin is a product of the Derby County youth academy and one of several youngsters who’ve been given a chance in Rooney’s first-team this season.

The 20-year-old centre-back has now featured 10 times in the Championship this season, having started and finished the last six league outings for the Rams now.

One for the future…

Cashin certainly looks like a player for the future. He has all the attributes of a modern day defender with his athleticism and ball-playing abilities, and his game-time this season has no doubt helped him gain some quality experience.

But his future, like his teammates’ future hangs in the balance. Cashin is player who Rooney will no doubt want to keep at Derby County for many years to come but the club’s fate remains unclear.

Up next for the Rams is a trip to Blackburn Rovers next week.