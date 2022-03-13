Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt says Marlon Fossey got a ‘few twinges in his knee’ during yesterday’s 1-0 defeat at home to Plymouth Argyle in League One.

Bolton Wanderers welcomed play-off rivals Plymouth Argyle to the UniBol Stadium yesterday.

A goal from Macaulay Gillesphey in the 43rd minute sealed the win for the travelling Green Army, who move up into 6th place of the table with the win whilst Bolton remain in 11th.

It was a battling performance form Bolton. There were plenty of positives to take from the game but a potential blow for them came after Fossey limped off the pitch towards the end of the game.

The man on loan from Fulham has become a key player in recent weeks and speaking to bwfc.co.uk about his injury, Evatt said:

“He’s got a few twinges in his knee. We’ll have to see how that settles.”

The 23-year-old has featured 15 times in League One for Bolton Wanderers since joining on loan in January. He’s since scored one goal and assisted five, becoming a key player for Evatt’s side who’ve become dark horses for a top-six spot in recent weeks.

Form sliding…

After going on a really positive run after January, Bolton have now won just one of their last four in League One. They find themselves in 11th and now 10 points outside the top-six, though Bolton fans are content with what they’re seeing.

Evatt has really galvanised the whole club and its loyal fan base, with Fossey being one of a number of January arrivals who’ve helped transform the club’s season.

Fans will be praying that his injury isn’t too serious, with a trip to Crewe Alexandra on the cards next weekend.