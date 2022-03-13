Sunderland left it very late on Saturday in their 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra at the Stadium of Light in front of 30,000 fans.

It was a result that saw the Black Cats maintain their play-off place in League One. Alex Neil’s Wearsiders sit 5th in the table on 66 points. It stretched their current unbeaten run to five games.

Sunderland controlled the game from the off, having 68.2% possession and fashioning more shots (14) than David Artell’s (3) visiting Crewe outfit. Alex Neil’s men netted both goals late in the second half through substitutes Daniel Neil (84′) and Patrick Roberts (89′).

One player whose performance stood out in Sunderland’s victory was that of winger Jack Clarke who WhoScored awarded the game’s highest rating of 8.1.

The figures tell their own story…

Jack Clarke arrived at the Stadium of Light in late January, joining Sunderland on a half-season loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

The York-born winger first made the breakthrough at Leeds United and it was his performances and potential at Elland Road that earned him a move to Spurs.

His time there has seen him appear regularly for the Under-23s (26 games/six goals/six assists) but he only has four appearances for the first-team.

Clarke has been out on loan before – to QPR and Stoke City – but has not really sparked on his moves to the Championship sides. However, that is a trend that seems to be changing at Sunderland.

The 21-year-old has featured in nine League One games in this current loan, scoring one goal in a game against Fleetwood Town in midweek. His display against Crewe built on that performance.

Against the Railwaymen, Clarke was highly accurate (82%) with his passing – completing 28 of his 34 pass attempts. What is more impressive is that he contributed six key passes or passes that led to a teammate chance. That meant that 21.4% of his completed passes led to chances for Sunderland.

He also contributed to the cause with the defensive side of his game. He completed three tackles as well as two clearances in what was an all-round solid performance from the on-loan Spurs youngster.

Next up for Jack Clarke and his Sunderland teammates is a trip next Saturday to Lincoln to take on an Imps side sitting 16th in the League One table.