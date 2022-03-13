Sheffield Wednesday manager Darren Moore has hailed the performance of Saido Berahino after yesterday’s 6-0 win against Cambridge United in League One.

Sheffield Wednesday put six past a helpless Cambridge United side yesterday.

The U’s headed to Hillsborough but faced a rampant Owls side who went into the game on the back of a disappointing 3-1 loss away at Lincoln City last time out.

But Wednesday would find themselves ahead after only six minutes of yesterday’s game owing to an owl goal from Cambridge’s Lloyd Jones.

Barry Bannan then scored before Berahino bagged a brace to give the Owls a 4-0 lead at half-time. After the break, George Byers scored one and Berahino grabbed another, sealing his hat-trick and the 6-0 win for Wednesday.

Speaking to Yorkshire Live after the game, Moore had this to say on Berahino’s performance:

“He has done extra work in the gym to build his strength and power. He has had to get up to speed. We put him on a programme and credit to him.

“He has been doing extra work in the gym and in finishing session. I don’t think he is the finished article yet but today will have done him a world of good.”

Berahino’s breakthrough?

Berahino became a surprise signing for the Owls last summer. The former West Brom man went through something of a journeyman phase after his initial breakthrough in the Premier League, and he’d go on to struggle for the majority of this season.

But with four goals in his last two outings for Wednesday, five in his last five, he’s quickly becoming a key player and at just the right time as well.

Wednesday are looking good to go on and claim a top-six spot now. They currently sit in 7th place of the table but have games in had on a lot of teams inside the top-six, so Owls fans will be hoping that the likes of Berahino can maintain their form and see the club back into the Championship.

Up next for Sheffield Wednesday is a home game v Accrington Stanley next week.