Former Swansea City and QPR favourite Wayne Routledge appeared on Sky’s Soccer AM show this weekend.

The 37-year-old retired from playing last year. He enjoyed a 20-year career as a professional footballer, starting out at Crystal Palace and going on to play for all of Spurs, Fulham, Portsmouth, Aston Villa, Cardiff City, QPR, Newcastle United and Swansea City.

Routledge racked up 595 professional appearances throughout his career and scored 61 goals in all competitions, and is best known for his time at Swansea City.

He spent the last 10 years of his career with the Welsh club recording over 300 appearances for them and becoming a huge fan favourite along the way.

And Swansea City fans will be pleased to know that he’s still got some ability, after he netted a ‘top bin’ live on Soccer AM yesterday – watch it below:

NO WAY!! 🤯@WayneRoutledge hits a TOP BIN on cue!! 🔥⚽ pic.twitter.com/u6hynImRfq — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) March 11, 2022

A winger by trade, Routledge eventually dropped back down into a more wing-back role during his latter career at Swansea City.

But the Sidcup-born player always held great technical ability and that showed on Soccer AM yesterday, after hitting that top bin on demand and with ease.

A fine player who gave a lot of fans a lot of memories down the line, and those fans would surely love to see him back in the game in some capacity soon enough.