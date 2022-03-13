Sunderland continued to consolidate their League One play-off place on Saturday with a late 2-0 victory over Crewe Alexandra.

It was a result that keeps Sunderland in the top-six, the Black Cats currently sit in 5th place in the League One table on 66 points. In a congested table, their position could change if teams below them win.

Alex Neil’s Wearsiders left it later against Crewe to scoop all three points. It was a game that Sunderland dominated from the off – the Black Cats having 68.8% of the game’s possession and they out-shot the Railwaymen 14-to-3.

The game was won by late goals from Sunderland substitutes Daniel Neil (84′) and Patrick Roberts (89′). That late blast was enough to grab all three points and give the Black Cats their third win in their last six games.

With another three points in the bag, here are three Sunderland players who stood out with impressive performances against David Artell’s Crewe side.

Jack Clarke – WhoScored rating 8.1

York-born Clarke impressed in what was his ninth appearance for Sunderland since his loan from Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur. His 8.1 rating was the highest in the game and was underlined by his passing accuracy (82%) and defensive input where he completed three tackles and made two clearances. Clarke continues to impress for Alex Neil’s Wearside outfit.

Dan Neil – WhoScored rating 7.8

Substitute Neil came into the game on 59 minutes but made his presence known during his time on the pitch. As well as his 84th-minute opener, Neil also contributed 20 complete passes with three of these being key passes that created teammate chances. He also completed two dribbles during his limited game time.

Patrick Roberts – WhoScored rating 7.3

Roberts came into the game four minutes later than Neil, appearing as a 63rd-minute replacement for Jermain Defoe. He got on the scoresheet (89′) with what was his first goal of the season since signing on an initial six-month contract from Manchester City. He was also highly accurate (87%) with his passing and fashioned two shots on goal.