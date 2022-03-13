Bournemouth claimed a comfortable 2-0 win at home against Derby County in the Championship yesterday.

Goals either side of half-time from Dom Solanke and Jamal Lowe secured the three points for Bournemouth, which sees them reclaim their place inside the automatic promotion spots.

Scott Parker’s side now sit in 2nd which is a farcry to where Derby County find themselves in the table.

Wayne Rooney’s men drop back down to 23rd after Barnsley claimed a point away at league leaders Fulham, with the Rams still five points adrift in the drop zone.

Derby County remain in administration and their future looks as uncertain as ever. Tweeting after the game however, Norwich City’s Todd Cantwell who is on loan at Bournemouth had this to say on the Rams’ situation:

Great win today for the boys🍒 On a side note I really hope Derby stay up and get back on track, proper club! Up the cherries 🍒 — Todd Cantwell (@ToddCantwell_10) March 12, 2022

Cantwell fell out of favour at Norwich City before joining Bournemouth on loan. Since, he’s featured six times in the Championship for the Cherries and has proved to be a useful addition to the side, despite not recording any goals or assists as of yet.

As for Derby, their situation looks as perilous as ever with the club’s administrators constantly missing deadlines and failing to find a preferred bidder.

Time running out…

Derby County’s funding only stretches so far and fans get the impression that a preferred bidder needs to be named sooner rather than later, or else their club will face liquidation.

It’s a desperate time for Derby County but all that the players and Rooney can do is focus on their upcoming games, and their fight for survival.

Up next for them is a trip to Blackburn Rovers in the Championship next week.